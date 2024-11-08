Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: George Mason 1-0, Marquette 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will face off against the Marquette Golden Eagles at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Al McGuire Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

George Mason is headed out to face Marquette after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. George Mason strolled past NC Central with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 75-58.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead George Mason to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jared Billups, who had eight points plus ten rebounds and two steals. What's more, Billups also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Darius Maddox, who had 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Marquette was far and away the favorite against Stony Brook on Monday. Marquette took their matchup with ease, bagging a 102-62 victory over Stony Brook.

Marquette got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kam Jones out in front who went 14 for 16 en route to 32 points. Chase Ross was another key player, going 9 for 11 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds.

Marquette was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Stony Brook only posted 12.

George Mason is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 16-13 record against the spread.

Odds

Marquette is a big 11.5-point favorite against George Mason, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

