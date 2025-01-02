Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Texas State 8-5, Marshall 7-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Marshall is heading back home. They and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Marshall came up short against Elon and fell 73-59.

Marshall's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Mikal Dawson, who went 8 for 14 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds, and Obinna Anochili-Killen, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus two blocks. Anochili-Killen is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Marshall was Jalen Speer's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Marshall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Texas State entered their matchup against UT Arlington on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Texas State fell 80-72 to UT Arlington. The Bobcats didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Marshall's loss was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 7-7. As for Texas State, their defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Marshall didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Texas State in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. Will Marshall repeat their success, or does Texas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Marshall has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas State.