Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Current Records: Texas State 8-5, Marshall 7-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, Marshall is heading back home. They and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cam Henderson Center. The Thundering Herd are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, Marshall couldn't handle Elon and fell 73-59.

Marshall's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mikal Dawson, who went 8 for 14 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds, and Obinna Anochili-Killen, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus two blocks. Anochili-Killen is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Jalen Speer, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from long range.

Even though they lost, Marshall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Texas State entered their game against UT Arlington on Sunday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Texas State fell 80-72 to UT Arlington.

Marshall dropped their record down to 7-7 with the defeat, which was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Texas State, their loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Marshall hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Texas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Marshall didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Texas State when the teams last played back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with a 79-75 win. Does Marshall have another victory up their sleeve, or will Texas State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Marshall is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Texas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas State.