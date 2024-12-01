Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-8, Maryland 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Maryland. They will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the Alcorn State Braves at 12:00 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center. The Braves are crawling into this game hobbled by nine consecutive losses dating back to last season, while the Terrapins will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Wednesday, Maryland made easy work of Bucknell and carried off a 91-67 win. The Terrapins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 24 points or more this season.

Maryland's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tafara Gapare, who went 7 for 9 en route to 19 points plus six rebounds. Gapare's performance made up for a slower contest against Villanova on Sunday. Another player making a difference was Derik Queen, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State scored the most points they've had all season on Friday, but it wasn't enough. They took a 74-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of South Alabama.

Even though they lost, Alcorn State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Maryland's victory bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Alcorn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-8.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Maryland hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.1 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging 14.8. Given Maryland's sizable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Maryland against Alcorn State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the squad secured a 105-65 win. Does Maryland have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alcorn State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.