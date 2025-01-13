Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Minnesota 8-8, Maryland 12-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Minnesota is 1-9 against Maryland since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Xfinity Center.

Minnesota managed to keep up with Wisconsin until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Minnesota fell victim to a bruising 80-59 defeat at the hands of Wisconsin. The Golden Gophers just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Dawson Garcia put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against Ohio State on Monday.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Maryland, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They strolled past UCLA with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 79-61.

Maryland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who went 7 for 13 en route to 27 points plus four steals, and Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Reese had some trouble finding his footing against Oregon on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Minnesota's defeat dropped their record down to 8-8. As for Maryland, they pushed their record up to 12-4 with the victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Minnesota hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Minnesota came out on top in a nail-biter against Maryland in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, sneaking past 65-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Minnesota since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Maryland has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.