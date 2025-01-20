Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ McNeese Cowboys

Current Records: SF Austin 8-10, McNeese 13-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center -- Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks and the McNeese Cowboys will face off in a Southland clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at The Legacy Center.

On Saturday, SF Austin couldn't handle Nicholls and fell 73-61. The Lumberjacks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, McNeese came tearing into Saturday's match with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Cardinals by a score of 75-64. 75 seems to be a good number for the Cowboys as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

SF Austin's defeat dropped their record down to 8-10. As for McNeese, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.

SF Austin was able to grind out a solid win over McNeese when the teams last played back in December of 2020, winning 86-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for SF Austin since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SF Austin has won 5 out of their last 6 games against McNeese.