Who's Playing
ETSU Buccaneers @ Mercer Bears
Current Records: ETSU 8-7, Mercer 9-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
ETSU and Mercer are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hawkins Arena. The Buccaneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
The experts predicted ETSU would be headed in after a win, but Wofford made sure that didn't happen. ETSU fell just short of Wofford by a score of 81-78 on Saturday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Buccaneers have suffered since February 10, 2024.
Meanwhile, Mercer had already won two in a row and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Keydets 70-67. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Bears have posted against the Keydets since January 23, 2021.
ETSU's loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-7. As for Mercer, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: ETSU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
ETSU beat Mercer 54-49 in their previous meeting back in January of 2024. Does ETSU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Mercer turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Mercer and ETSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 31, 2024 - ETSU 54 vs. Mercer 49
- Jan 03, 2024 - ETSU 80 vs. Mercer 69
- Jan 25, 2023 - Mercer 71 vs. ETSU 67
- Jan 14, 2023 - Mercer 68 vs. ETSU 55
- Feb 16, 2022 - Mercer 65 vs. ETSU 56
- Jan 19, 2022 - ETSU 72 vs. Mercer 64
- Feb 17, 2021 - Mercer 71 vs. ETSU 64
- Feb 03, 2021 - ETSU 70 vs. Mercer 64
- Feb 08, 2020 - ETSU 73 vs. Mercer 60
- Jan 29, 2020 - Mercer 71 vs. ETSU 55