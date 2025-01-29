Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Mercer Bears

Current Records: The Citadel 5-14, Mercer 10-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Mercer is on a three-game streak of home losses, The Citadel a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season, but someone's luck is about to change on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.5 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Mercer came up short against Furman and fell 79-74.

Meanwhile, The Citadel fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Western Carolina on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Catamounts by a score of 80-78. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Bulldogs were the slight favorite coming in.

Mercer now has a losing record at 10-11. As for The Citadel, their loss dropped their record down to 5-14.

Mercer beat The Citadel 84-76 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Will Mercer repeat their success, or does The Citadel have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Mercer has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.