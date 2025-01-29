Who's Playing
The Citadel Bulldogs @ Mercer Bears
Current Records: The Citadel 5-14, Mercer 10-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawkins Arena -- Macon, Georgia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Mercer is on a three-game streak of home losses, The Citadel a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season, but someone's luck is about to change on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hawkins Arena. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.5 points per game this season.
On Saturday, Mercer came up short against Furman and fell 79-74.
Meanwhile, The Citadel fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Western Carolina on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Catamounts by a score of 80-78. The match was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Bulldogs were the slight favorite coming in.
Mercer now has a losing record at 10-11. As for The Citadel, their loss dropped their record down to 5-14.
Mercer beat The Citadel 84-76 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Will Mercer repeat their success, or does The Citadel have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Mercer has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.
- Mar 08, 2024 - Mercer 84 vs. The Citadel 76
- Feb 21, 2024 - Mercer 87 vs. The Citadel 78
- Jan 24, 2024 - The Citadel 68 vs. Mercer 66
- Mar 03, 2023 - Mercer 66 vs. The Citadel 41
- Feb 25, 2023 - Mercer 72 vs. The Citadel 50
- Jan 28, 2023 - Mercer 74 vs. The Citadel 65
- Feb 23, 2022 - The Citadel 71 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 17, 2022 - Mercer 71 vs. The Citadel 64
- Feb 22, 2021 - Mercer 88 vs. The Citadel 52
- Jan 20, 2021 - Mercer 83 vs. The Citadel 63