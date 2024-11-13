Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Evansville 1-1, Middle Tennessee 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Center -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Evansville Aces will face off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Murphy Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Evansville took a loss when they played away from home on Tuesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Brescia 96-49. With the Aces ahead 48-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Evansville was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Brescia only posted four.

Meanwhile, everything went Middle Tennessee's way against Abilene Christian on Saturday as Middle Tennessee made off with a 79-56 victory. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Blue Raiders.

Among those leading the charge was Jestin Porter, who went 9 for 14 en route to 24 points plus four steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (64.3%). Another player making a difference was Essam Mostafa, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds.

Evansville's win ended a three-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-1. As for Middle Tennessee, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-0.

Evansville came up short against Middle Tennessee in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, falling 66-55. Can Evansville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Middle Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.