Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ Missouri State Bears

Current Records: UT Arlington 2-2, Missouri State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena -- Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.80

What to Know

The Missouri State Bears' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the UT Arlington Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Great Southern Bank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Saturday, Missouri State needed a bit of extra time to put away Tulsa. They came out on top against the Golden Hurricane by a score of 111-106.

Missouri State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dez White, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Chase Martin, who posted 18 points.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington blew past Texas College, posting a 95-69 win. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-27.

UT Arlington was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive contests.

Missouri State now has a winning record of 2-1. As for UT Arlington, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Missouri State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UT Arlington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, Missouri State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Odds

Missouri State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

