Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Missouri Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas 11-6, Missouri 14-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena -- Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas is 8-2 against Missouri since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Mizzou Arena. The Razorbacks are staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Tigers will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The experts predicted Arkansas would be headed in after a victory, but LSU made sure that didn't happen. Arkansas fell to LSU 78-74. The Razorbacks were up 28-16 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, Arkansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Adou Thiero, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Boogie Fland, who earned 19 points along with five assists.

Even though they lost, Arkansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Missouri hadn't done well against Florida recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Missouri dodged a bullet and finished off Florida 83-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Caleb Grill was the offensive standout of the match as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus three steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Mark Mitchell, who had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Arkansas' defeat dropped their record down to 11-6. As for Missouri, their win ended a 12-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 14-3.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Arkansas just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.9% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've made 49.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arkansas strolled past Missouri in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 88-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Arkansas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.