Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: N. Colorado 11-5, Montana 10-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the N. Colorado Bears and the Montana Grizzlies are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Bears come in on five and the Grizzlies on three.

N. Colorado will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating Montana State, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. N. Colorado pulled ahead with an 83-82 photo finish over Montana State on Thursday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Montana was able to grind out a solid win over N. Arizona on Thursday, taking the game 81-76.

Even though they won, Montana struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as N. Arizona pulled down 12.

N. Colorado's victory bumped their record up to 11-5. As for Montana, their win was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.1 points per game. However, it's not like Montana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Colorado strolled past Montana in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 87-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Colorado since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Montana.