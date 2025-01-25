Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Belmont 14-6, Murray State 11-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center. The Bruins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.2 points per game this season.

Belmont is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Bradley just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 89-77 to the Braves. The match was a 43-43 toss-up at halftime, but the Bruins couldn't quite close it out.

Carter Whitt put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. Less helpful for Belmont was Isaiah Walker's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Murray State earned a 74-64 victory over S. Illinois on Wednesday. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Murray State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from AJ Ferguson, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds. Ferguson is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Nick Ellington, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 14 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks.

Belmont's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-6. As for Murray State, their win bumped their record up to 11-9.

Everything went Belmont's way against Murray State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as Belmont made off with an 83-61 victory. Will Belmont repeat their success, or does Murray State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Belmont has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Murray State.