Who's Playing
Belmont Bruins @ Murray State Racers
Current Records: Belmont 14-6, Murray State 11-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CFSB Center. The Bruins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.2 points per game this season.
Belmont is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Bradley just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 89-77 to the Braves. The match was a 43-43 toss-up at halftime, but the Bruins couldn't quite close it out.
Carter Whitt put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 15 points and 11 assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. Less helpful for Belmont was Isaiah Walker's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, Murray State earned a 74-64 victory over S. Illinois on Wednesday. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Murray State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from AJ Ferguson, who went 8 for 12 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds. Ferguson is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Nick Ellington, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 14 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks.
Belmont's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-6. As for Murray State, their win bumped their record up to 11-9.
Everything went Belmont's way against Murray State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as Belmont made off with an 83-61 victory. Will Belmont repeat their success, or does Murray State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Belmont has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Murray State.
- Feb 28, 2024 - Belmont 83 vs. Murray State 61
- Feb 07, 2024 - Belmont 69 vs. Murray State 64
- Feb 01, 2023 - Murray State 83 vs. Belmont 82
- Jan 17, 2023 - Belmont 80 vs. Murray State 65
- Feb 24, 2022 - Murray State 76 vs. Belmont 43
- Jan 15, 2022 - Murray State 82 vs. Belmont 60
- Jan 30, 2021 - Belmont 72 vs. Murray State 71
- Dec 30, 2020 - Belmont 68 vs. Murray State 55
- Mar 07, 2020 - Belmont 76 vs. Murray State 75
- Feb 06, 2020 - Belmont 71 vs. Murray State 64