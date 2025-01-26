Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N. Alabama and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-33 lead against Austin Peay.

N. Alabama came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ N. Alabama Lions

Current Records: Austin Peay 8-12, N. Alabama 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama

CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall -- Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the N. Alabama Lions and the Austin Peay Governors are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CB&S Bank Arena at Flowers Hall. The Lions will be looking to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Last Thursday, N. Alabama was able to grind out a solid victory over Lipscomb, taking the game 74-64.

N. Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lipscomb only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay posted their closest win since November 8, 2024 on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Cent. Arkansas , sneaking past 73-71. Having forecasted a close victory for the Governors, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

N. Alabama has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-7 record this season. As for Austin Peay, their win ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-12.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: N. Alabama has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3. Given N. Alabama's sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Alabama came up short against Austin Peay in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 77-71. Will N. Alabama have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

N. Alabama is a big 12-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Austin Peay has won 3 out of their last 4 games against N. Alabama.