Who's Playing

N. New Mexico Eagles @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: N. New Mexico 0-0, N. Colorado 5-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

The N. New Mexico Eagles will start their season against the N. Colorado Bears. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bank of Colorado Arena.

N. Colorado is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They enjoyed a cozy 114-98 victory over Prairie View on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

N. Colorado's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-2. As for N. New Mexico, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-2), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

N. New Mexico might still be hurting after the devastating 81-60 defeat they got from N. Colorado in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point N. New Mexico was down 39-17.

Series History

N. Colorado has won all of the games they've played against N. New Mexico in the last 8 years.