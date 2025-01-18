Who's Playing
Central Michigan Chippewas @ N. Illinois Huskies
Current Records: Central Michigan 7-9, N. Illinois 4-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $17.85
What to Know
Central Michigan and N. Illinois are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Convocation Center. The Chippewas are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.
Central Michigan will head into Tuesday's matchup on the come-up: they were handed a two-point defeat in their last game, but they sure didn't let that happen against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday. Central Michigan put the hurt on Eastern Michigan with a sharp 82-63 victory. The Chippewas have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season.
Central Michigan's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Anthony Pritchard led the charge by scoring 22 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. What's more, Pritchard also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Ugnius Jarusevicius, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, N. Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. The contest between them and Miami (Ohio) wasn't a total blowout, but with N. Illinois falling 84-69 at home it was darn close to turning into one.
Despite their defeat, N. Illinois saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quentin Jones, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points plus two blocks, was perhaps the best of all.
With the win, Central Michigan broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 7-9. As for N. Illinois, their loss dropped their record down to 4-12.
Looking forward, Central Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Central Michigan is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
Central Michigan beat N. Illinois 69-63 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Does Central Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Illinois turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Central Michigan is a big 10.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Chippewas, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 9-point favorite.
The over/under is 140 points.
Series History
N. Illinois and Central Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 05, 2024 - Central Michigan 69 vs. N. Illinois 63
- Jan 30, 2024 - Central Michigan 84 vs. N. Illinois 77
- Feb 25, 2023 - N. Illinois 84 vs. Central Michigan 80
- Jan 10, 2023 - N. Illinois 73 vs. Central Michigan 54
- Jan 29, 2022 - Central Michigan 69 vs. N. Illinois 63
- Mar 05, 2021 - N. Illinois 79 vs. Central Michigan 74
- Feb 22, 2020 - N. Illinois 82 vs. Central Michigan 81
- Jan 07, 2020 - Central Michigan 68 vs. N. Illinois 67
- Mar 05, 2019 - N. Illinois 89 vs. Central Michigan 86
- Jan 15, 2019 - Central Michigan 78 vs. N. Illinois 69