Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between N. Iowa and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Evansville 32-18.

If N. Iowa keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-7 in no time. On the other hand, Evansville will have to make due with a 6-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ N. Iowa Panthers

Current Records: Evansville 6-11, N. Iowa 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the N. Iowa Panthers and the Evansville Aces are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McLeod Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Panthers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

N. Iowa's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Illinois State on Saturday. N. Iowa skirted by Illinois State 85-84 on a last-minute layup from Tytan Anderson with but a second left in the second quarter.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead N. Iowa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trey Campbell, who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Those eight threes gave Campbell a new career-high. Anderson was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Evansville suffered a painful 63-40 defeat at the hands of Drake on Saturday. The Aces have struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as the game was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

N. Iowa's victory bumped their record up to 10-7. As for Evansville, their loss dropped their record down to 6-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: N. Iowa has been crazy accurate this season, having made 51.9% of their field goals per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for Evansville, though, as they've only made 42% of theirs this season. Given N. Iowa's sizable advantage in that area, Evansville will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Iowa beat Evansville 70-63 in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. Will N. Iowa repeat their success, or does Evansville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Iowa is a big 14-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

N. Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.