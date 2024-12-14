Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: Wagner 5-4, N.J. Tech 2-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks are taking a road trip to face off against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. The Highlanders have the home-court advantage, but the Seahawks are expected to win by three points.

Last Sunday, it was close, but Wagner sidestepped Md.-E. Shore for a 63-61 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They fell 71-59 to Delaware State on Wednesday.

Wagner is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 5-4 record this season. As for N.J. Tech, their loss dropped their record down to 2-10.

Wagner beat N.J. Tech 64-51 in their previous matchup back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wagner since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wagner is a 3-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 118.5 points.

Series History

Wagner has won 3 out of their last 5 games against N.J. Tech.