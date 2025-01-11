Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ N. Kentucky Norse

Current Records: Oakland 5-12, N. Kentucky 9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena -- Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the N. Kentucky Norse and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Truist Arena. The timing is sure in the Norse's favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home while the Golden Grizzlies have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Last Wednesday, N. Kentucky came up short against Youngstown State and fell 72-61.

Meanwhile, Oakland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 66-62 to Wright State.

Even though they lost, Oakland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in nine consecutive games.

N. Kentucky's defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for Oakland, their loss dropped their record down to 5-12.

N. Kentucky beat Oakland 99-89 in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Does N. Kentucky have another victory up their sleeve, or will Oakland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.