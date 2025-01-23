Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Navy looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Boston U. 33-19.

Navy entered the matchup with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will Boston U. hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Boston U. 9-10, Navy 5-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Navy Midshipmen are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alumni Hall. The Terriers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, Boston U. couldn't handle Army and fell 68-62.

Boston U.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Ben Roy, who went 6 for 7 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and three steals. Roy is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Boston U. struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell to Bucknell 73-69. The Midshipmen were up 39-27 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Navy's loss came about despite a quality game from Austin Benigni, who had 23 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

Boston U. now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Navy, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-14.

Boston U. is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Boston U. was able to grind out a solid win over Navy in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 70-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston U. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Navy is a slight 1-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..