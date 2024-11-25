Who's Playing

Wash. College Shoremen @ Navy Midshipmen

Current Records: Wash. College 0-1, Navy 1-4

What to Know

Navy is 6-0 against Wash. College since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Navy Midshipmen will play host again on Monday to welcome the Wash. College Shoremen, where tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET at Alumni Hall. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Tuesday, Navy came up short against Quinnipiac and fell 74-63.

Navy's loss came about despite a quality game from Sam Krist, who had 15 points plus two steals. Krist had some trouble finding his footing against Rider two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround.

Even though they lost, Navy smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive games dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Wash. College had to start their season on the road on November 4th, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against VMI, falling 103-54. The Shoremen were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-25.

Navy dropped their record down to 1-4 with the defeat, which was their third straight at home. As for Wash. College, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Navy against Wash. College in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 91-33 win. In that matchup, Navy amassed a halftime lead of 46-20, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

Series History

Navy has won all of the games they've played against Wash. College in the last 8 years.