Harvard Crimson @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Harvard 2-7, New Hamp. 2-10

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gym -- Durham, New Hampshire

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson's road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Hamp. Wildcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lundholm Gym. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The experts predicted Harvard would be headed in after a victory, but Holy Cross made sure that didn't happen. Harvard was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 68-67 to Holy Cross.

Harvard's loss came about despite a quality game from Robert Hinton, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. Hinton's performance made up for a slower game against St. John's on Saturday.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell to Dartmouth 69-65. The match was a 32-32 toss-up at halftime, but the Wildcats couldn't quite close it out.

Harvard dropped their record down to 2-7 with the loss, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-10.