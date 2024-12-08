Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: Harvard 2-7, New Hamp. 2-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson's road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Hamp. Wildcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lundholm Gym. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The experts predicted Harvard would be headed in after a victory, but Holy Cross made sure that didn't happen. Harvard was just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 68-67 to Holy Cross.

Harvard's loss came about despite a quality game from Robert Hinton, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and two steals. Hinton's performance made up for a slower game against St. John's on Saturday.

Meanwhile, New Hamp.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell to Dartmouth 69-65. The match was a 32-32 toss-up at halftime, but the Wildcats couldn't quite close it out.

Harvard dropped their record down to 2-7 with the loss, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-10.