Current Records: Lindenwood 1-1, New Orleans 0-2

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The Lindenwood Lions will face off against the New Orleans Privateers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UPMC Events Center. The Lions will be strutting in after a victory while the Privateers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Lindenwood took a loss when they played away from home on Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They steamrolled past STLUCP 98-30. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-20.

Lindenwood was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as STLUCP only posted four.

Meanwhile, New Orleans lost to Troy at home by a decisive 78-61 margin on Saturday.

Lindenwood's win ended a five-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-1. As for New Orleans, they dropped their record down to 0-2 with the defeat, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season.