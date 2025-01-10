Who's Playing

Current Records: Saint Peter's 5-6, Niagara 6-8

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Saint Peter's Peacocks and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Gallagher Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Saint Peter's would be headed in after a win, but Quinnipiac made sure that didn't happen. Saint Peter's fell 59-46 to Quinnipiac on Friday. The match marked the Peacocks' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Meanwhile, Niagara opened the new year with a less-than-successful 68-62 loss to Mt St Mary's.

Saint Peter's now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Niagara, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 6-8.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Saint Peter's has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Saint Peter's sizable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.

Saint Peter's came up short against Niagara in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 68-59. Can Saint Peter's avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Peter's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.