Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: Lamar 9-9, Nicholls 11-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Nicholls Colonels and the Lamar Cardinals are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The Colonels will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, Nicholls was able to grind out a solid victory over SF Austin, taking the game 73-61.

Meanwhile, Lamar's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 75-64 to McNeese.

Nicholls is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Lamar, their loss dropped their record down to 9-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Nicholls has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, Nicholls is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Lamar.

Odds

Nicholls is a 4.5-point favorite against Lamar, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nicholls has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.