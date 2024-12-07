Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: New Orleans 2-5, Nicholls 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Nicholls is 8-2 against New Orleans since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The Colonels will be strutting in after a victory while the Privateers will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Orleans is hoping to do what SE Louisiana couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Nicholls' winning streak, which now stands at three games. Nicholls had just enough and edged SE Louisiana out 67-64. Having forecasted a close win for the Colonels, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for New Orleans last Wednesday and boy were they right. They were dealt a punishing 91-60 defeat at the hands of Baylor. The Privateers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-23.

Despite their loss, New Orleans saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dae Dae Hunter, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Nicholls now has a winning record of 5-4. As for New Orleans, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.

Nicholls beat New Orleans 89-77 when the teams last played back in February. Will Nicholls repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nicholls is a big 11.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Colonels, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.