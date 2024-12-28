Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ North Carolina A&T Aggies

Current Records: NC Central 6-9, North Carolina A&T 3-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.30

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies and the NC Central Eagles will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Corbett Sports Center. The Aggies have now lost eight straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since November 20.

North Carolina A&T is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 159-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last matchup against Arkansas. It's going to take some time for North Carolina A&T to recover from the 95-67 bruising that Arkansas dished out on Saturday. The Aggies were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-31.

Even though they lost, North Carolina A&T smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for NC Central, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 82-67 loss to Longwood last Friday.

North Carolina A&T's loss dropped their record down to 3-10. As for NC Central, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-9.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: North Carolina A&T has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for NC Central, though, as they've been averaging only 31.7. Given North Carolina A&T's sizable advantage in that area, NC Central will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, North Carolina A&T is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: North Carolina A&T is playing as the favorites at home, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

North Carolina A&T is a slight 1-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 6 out of their last 10 games against NC Central.