Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: William & Mary 3-3, North Carolina State 4-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the William & Mary Tribe at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83 points per game this season.

On Monday, everything went North Carolina State's way against Colgate as North Carolina State made off with a 72-49 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Ben Middlebrooks, who went 5 for 8 en route to 19 points plus three blocks and two steals. His performance made up for a slower contest against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday. Another player making a difference was Marcus Hill, who went 6 for 10 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask William & Mary). They took down Georgia Southern 102-87 on Sunday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

William & Mary relied on the efforts of Noah Collier, who made all 7 shots he took racking up 19 points plus seven rebounds, and Chase Lowe, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Collier a new career-high in assists (three). Isaiah Mbeng was another key player, scoring 11 points.

William & Mary was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgia Southern only posted seven.

North Carolina State's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. As for William & Mary, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Carolina State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83 points per game. However, it's not like William & Mary struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went North Carolina State's way against William & Mary when the teams last played back in November of 2022, as North Carolina State made off with an 85-64 win. Will North Carolina State repeat their success, or does William & Mary have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina State and William & Mary both have 1 win in their last 2 games.