Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Austin Peay 5-8, North Florida 7-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

North Florida is preparing for their first Atlantic Sun Conference matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Austin Peay Governors will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at UNF Arena. The timing is sure in the Ospreys' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Governors have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

North Florida will face Austin Peay after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them last Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 174 points. North Florida was dealt a punishing 99-45 defeat at the hands of Florida. The contest marked the Ospreys' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay finally caught a break after six consecutive losses. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024 than the 93-46 stomp they got against Brescia. The game marked the Governors' most dominant win of the season so far.

Austin Peay was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

North Florida's loss dropped their record down to 7-6. As for Austin Peay, their victory bumped their record up to 5-8.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: North Florida has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given North Florida's sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Florida couldn't quite finish off Austin Peay in their previous matchup back in March and fell 101-98. Will North Florida have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Austin Peay has won 4 out of their last 7 games against North Florida.