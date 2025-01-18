Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: N. Alabama 11-7, North Florida 9-9

What to Know

North Florida will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the N. Alabama Lions will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at UNF Arena. The Ospreys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.3 points per game this season.

Last Thursday, North Florida was able to grind out a solid victory over Cent. Arkansas, taking the game 92-80. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Ospreys.

North Florida was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cent. Arkansas only posted 15.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Alabama last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to Jacksonville 64-60.

The win got North Florida back to even at 9-9. As for N. Alabama, their loss dropped their record down to 11-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Florida has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only North Florida took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, N. Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. Bettors picking North Florida against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

N. Alabama is a slight 1.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

North Florida has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Alabama.