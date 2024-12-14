Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: UNCG 5-4, North Florida 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys will face off against the UNCG Spartans at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UNF Arena. The Ospreys are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 88.5 points per game this season.

North Florida fought the good fight in their overtime match against Georgia Southern on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 93-91. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, UNCG earned a 67-55 victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Spartans.

Among those leading the charge was Kenyon Giles, who had 25 points along with five rebounds and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against UTEP two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround.

North Florida's loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for UNCG, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Florida has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.