Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-8, North Texas 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Delta Devils fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Wednesday as the odds are decidedly against them. After both having extra time off, they and the North Texas Mean Green will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 8:00 p.m. ET at The Super Pit. The Delta Devils are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 30-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Miss Valley State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 91 points on December 2nd, they were much more limited against Liberty last Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 89-52 loss at the hands of the Flames. The Delta Devils were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 40-16.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Liberty racked up 18.

North Texas has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 76-71 to High Point two weeks ago. The Mean Green didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, North Texas had strong showings from Latrell Jossell, who went 6 for 11 en route to 21 points plus two steals, and Brenen Lorient, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Jossell had some trouble finding his footing against Utah State back in November, so this was a nice turnaround.

Miss Valley State's loss dropped their record down to 2-8. As for North Texas, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-3.

Miss Valley State was pulverized by North Texas 79-48 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Can Miss Valley State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 36-point favorite.

The over/under is 122.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Texas has won all of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 9 years.