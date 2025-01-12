Who's Playing
Michigan State Spartans @ Northwestern Wildcats
Current Records: Michigan State 13-2, Northwestern 10-5
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $122.75
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan State Spartans and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Spartans are coming into the match hot, having won their last eight games.
Last Thursday, everything came up roses for Michigan State against Washington as the team secured an 88-54 victory. The Spartans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 19 points or more this season.
Michigan State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaden Akins led the charge by going 8 for 13 en route to 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremy Fears Jr., who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten assists.
Michigan State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Washington only posted 11.
Northwestern has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a hard 79-61 fall against Purdue on Sunday. The matchup marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
Despite their defeat, Northwestern saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Angelo Ciaravino, who went 8 for 14 en route to 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. Ciaravino is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.
Michigan State's win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-2. As for Northwestern, their loss dropped their record down to 10-5.
Looking ahead, Michigan State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-4 against the spread when expected to win.
Michigan State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Northwestern when the teams last played back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with a 53-49 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Michigan State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3-point favorite.
The over/under is 138 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.
- Mar 06, 2024 - Michigan State 53 vs. Northwestern 49
- Jan 07, 2024 - Northwestern 88 vs. Michigan State 74
- Dec 04, 2022 - Northwestern 70 vs. Michigan State 63
- Jan 15, 2022 - Northwestern 64 vs. Michigan State 62
- Jan 02, 2022 - Michigan State 73 vs. Northwestern 67
- Dec 20, 2020 - Northwestern 79 vs. Michigan State 65
- Jan 29, 2020 - Michigan State 79 vs. Northwestern 50
- Dec 18, 2019 - Michigan State 77 vs. Northwestern 72
- Jan 02, 2019 - Michigan State 81 vs. Northwestern 55
- Feb 17, 2018 - Michigan State 65 vs. Northwestern 60