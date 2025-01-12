Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Michigan State 13-2, Northwestern 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Michigan State Spartans and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Spartans are coming into the match hot, having won their last eight games.

Last Thursday, everything came up roses for Michigan State against Washington as the team secured an 88-54 victory. The Spartans have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 19 points or more this season.

Michigan State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaden Akins led the charge by going 8 for 13 en route to 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jeremy Fears Jr., who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten assists.

Michigan State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Washington only posted 11.

Northwestern has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a hard 79-61 fall against Purdue on Sunday. The matchup marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Northwestern saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Angelo Ciaravino, who went 8 for 14 en route to 19 points, was perhaps the best of all. Ciaravino is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Michigan State's win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-2. As for Northwestern, their loss dropped their record down to 10-5.

Looking ahead, Michigan State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-4 against the spread when expected to win.

Michigan State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Northwestern when the teams last played back in March of 2024, but they still walked away with a 53-49 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Michigan State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Michigan State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.