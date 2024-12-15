Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Northeastern 7-3, Old Dominion 3-7

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies and the Old Dominion Monarchs will compete for holiday cheer at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chartway Arena. Despite being away, the Huskies are looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Northeastern's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Colgate on Sunday, sneaking past 78-75. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Huskies.

Northeastern can attribute much of their success to Rashad King, who went 8 for 13 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, King also racked up three offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January. Youri Fritz was another key player, earning eight points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They took a 78-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of George Wash. last Saturday. The over/under was set at 147.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaden Johnson, who posted 16 points plus seven assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Devin Ceaser, who scored 16 points.

Even though they lost, Old Dominion smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matchups.

Northeastern's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-3. As for Old Dominion, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Northeastern has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their field goals this season. Given Northeastern's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

Northeastern beat Old Dominion 81-68 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northeastern since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Northeastern is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Old Dominion has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Northeastern.