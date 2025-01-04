Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Georgia 12-1, Ole Miss 11-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

Georgia has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off in an SEC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.6 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Georgia earned a 79-72 win over SC State. The victory was all the more spectacular given Georgia was down by 17 with 0:01 left in the first half.

Georgia got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was RJ Godfrey out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds. Godfrey had some trouble finding his footing against Charleston Southern last Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of De'Shayne Montgomery, who earned ten points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They took an 87-70 bruising from Memphis.

Georgia pushed their record up to 12-1 with the victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Ole Miss, their loss dropped their record down to 11-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.6 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Georgia skirted past Ole Miss 69-66 in their previous matchup back in March. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgia since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ole Miss and Georgia both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.