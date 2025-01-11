Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: LSU 11-4, Ole Miss 13-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Ole Miss Rebels and the LSU Tigers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Rebels will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Ole Miss will bounce into Saturday's matchup after (finally) beating Arkansas, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Ole Miss came out on top against Arkansas by a score of 73-66 on Wednesday. The score was all tied up 33-33 at the break, but the Rebels were the better team in the second half.

Ole Miss' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Malik Dia, who went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Sean Pedulla, who had 16 points.

LSU has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a hard 83-67 fall against Missouri on Tuesday.

Despite their defeat, LSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dji Bailey, who went 5 for 8 en route to 11 points plus two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Daimion Collins, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

Ole Miss is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-2 record this season. As for LSU, their loss dropped their record down to 11-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ole Miss hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like LSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ole Miss came up short against LSU in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 89-80. Will Ole Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

LSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Ole Miss.