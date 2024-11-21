Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Oral Roberts 2-3, Ole Miss 4-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The Golden Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Tuesday, Oral Roberts came up short against Belmont and fell 90-80. The loss hurts even more since the Golden Eagles were up 48-31 with 19:47 left in the second.

The losing side was boosted by Sam Alajiki, who went 9 for 14 en route to 28 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. Another player making a difference was Issac McBride, who scored 19 points in addition to eight assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss came tearing into Saturday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points) and they left with even more momentum. They strolled past the Rams with points to spare, taking the game 84-69. With that win, the Rebels brought their scoring average up to 76 points per game.

Jaylen Murray was the offensive standout of the matchup as he earned 16 points along with six assists and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Mikeal Brown-Jones was another key player, posting 14 points plus two steals.

Oral Roberts now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Ole Miss, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Oral Roberts has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Oral Roberts came up short against Ole Miss in their previous matchup back in November of 2016, falling 95-88. Can Oral Roberts avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.