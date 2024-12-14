Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Southern Miss 4-5, Ole Miss 8-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Southern Miss. They will square off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The Golden Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

There's no need to mince words: Southern Miss lost to Tulane on Tuesday, and Southern Miss lost bad. The score wound up at 86-58. The contest marked the Golden Eagles' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss won against Louisville last Tuesday with 86 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Saturday. Ole Miss took their game with ease, bagging an 86-53 win over Lindenwood. The Rebels have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 23 points or more this season.

Sean Pedulla was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 19 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mikeal Brown-Jones, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points.

Ole Miss was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lindenwood only posted nine.

Southern Miss now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Ole Miss, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Miss hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Miss lost to Ole Miss on the road by a decisive 89-72 margin in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. Can Southern Miss avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Miss is a big 21.5-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.