Who's Playing
North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
Current Records: North Dakota 7-11, Oral Roberts 4-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mabee Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.
Last Thursday, North Dakota got the win against Denver by a conclusive 95-70.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts came up short against N. Dak. State on Thursday and fell 110-96. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Golden Eagles in their matchups with the Bison: they've now lost three in a row.
North Dakota's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-11. As for Oral Roberts, their loss dropped their record down to 4-11.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: North Dakota has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4. Given North Dakota's sizable advantage in that area, Oral Roberts will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking forward, North Dakota is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Oral Roberts.
Odds
North Dakota is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Hawks, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 1-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.
Series History
Oral Roberts has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.
- Feb 17, 2024 - North Dakota 78 vs. Oral Roberts 65
- Jan 18, 2024 - North Dakota 87 vs. Oral Roberts 77
- Mar 04, 2023 - Oral Roberts 96 vs. North Dakota 80
- Feb 16, 2023 - Oral Roberts 73 vs. North Dakota 70
- Jan 21, 2023 - Oral Roberts 84 vs. North Dakota 72
- Feb 19, 2022 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. North Dakota 73
- Jan 20, 2022 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. North Dakota 76
- Mar 07, 2021 - Oral Roberts 76 vs. North Dakota 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Oral Roberts 74 vs. North Dakota 57
- Jan 08, 2021 - North Dakota 72 vs. Oral Roberts 71