Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: North Dakota 7-11, Oral Roberts 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mabee Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Thursday, North Dakota got the win against Denver by a conclusive 95-70.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts came up short against N. Dak. State on Thursday and fell 110-96. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Golden Eagles in their matchups with the Bison: they've now lost three in a row.

North Dakota's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-11. As for Oral Roberts, their loss dropped their record down to 4-11.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: North Dakota has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4. Given North Dakota's sizable advantage in that area, Oral Roberts will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, North Dakota is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Oral Roberts.

Odds

North Dakota is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Fighting Hawks, as the game opened with the Fighting Hawks as a 1-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Dakota.