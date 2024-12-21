Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Idaho 4-8, Pacific 5-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alex G. Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Alex G. Spanos Center -- Stockton, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus.

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals and the Pacific Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Vandals and four for the Tigers.

On Wednesday, Idaho couldn't handle UC Davis and fell 74-66.

Idaho struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Pacific on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took an 81-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of Portland State.

Elias Ralph put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 15 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks.

Idaho's defeat dropped their record down to 4-8. As for Pacific, their loss dropped their record down to 5-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Idaho has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Pacific, though, as they've been averaging only 6.2. Given Idaho's sizable advantage in that area, Pacific will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Idaho against Pacific in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the squad secured an 83-53 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Idaho since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Idaho has won both of the games they've played against Pacific in the last 2 years.