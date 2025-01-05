Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Indiana 11-3, Penn State 12-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $30.60

What to Know

Indiana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Palestra. The Hoosiers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Indiana will bounce into Sunday's matchup after (finally) beating Rutgers, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Indiana walked away with an 84-74 victory over Rutgers on Thursday.

Oumar Ballo and Myles Rice were among the main playmakers for Indiana as the former dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds and the latter scored 21 points in addition to five rebounds and two steals.

Indiana smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Penn State entered their tilt with Northwestern on Thursday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They managed an 84-80 win over the Wildcats.

Penn State can attribute much of their success to Zach Hicks, who went 5 for 8 en route to 20 points, and Ace Baldwin Jr., who earned 17 points along with seven assists and five steals. Hicks had some trouble finding his footing against Penn on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Indiana's victory was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-3. As for Penn State, their win bumped their record up to 12-2.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 48.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've drained 50.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Indiana is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Indiana is playing as the underdog, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Penn State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 157 points.

Series History

Penn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.