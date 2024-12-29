Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Penn 4-8, Penn State 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Penn Quakers will round out the year against one another at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Bryce Jordan Center. The timing is sure in the Nittany Lions' favor as the squad sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Quakers have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Last Saturday, Penn State was able to grind out a solid win over Drexel, taking the game 75-64.

Penn State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Yanic Konan Niederhauser out in front who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and three blocks. Zach Hicks was another key player, scoring eight points along with six assists and six rebounds.

Penn State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Penn was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They took a serious blow against George Mason, falling 85-53. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Penn State's win bumped their record up to 10-2. As for Penn, their loss dropped their record down to 4-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.4 points per game. It's a different story for Penn, though, as they've been averaging only 63.2. The only thing between Penn State and another offensive beatdown is Penn. Will they be able to keep them contained?