Detroit Titans @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Detroit 6-12, PFW 12-6

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the Detroit Titans are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Mastodons' favor as the team sits on ten straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Titans have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road.

Last Wednesday, PFW beat Milwaukee 78-73.

Even though they won, PFW struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Milwaukee pulled down 14.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Detroit lost to IUI on Thursday, and Detroit lost bad. The score wound up at 95-61.

PFW is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: PFW has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 5.7. Given PFW's sizable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

PFW and Detroit were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2024, but PFW came up empty-handed after a 79-78 loss. Will PFW have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Detroit has won 6 out of their last 10 games against PFW.