Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Eastern Washington 5-10, Portland State 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Washington has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Portland State Vikings will face off in a Big Sky battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Viking Pavilion. The Eagles pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3-point favorite Vikings.

Last Saturday, Eastern Washington beat Montana State 68-63.

Meanwhile, Portland State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of Sacramento State by a score of 56-53. The match marked the Vikings' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Eastern Washington has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 5-10 record this season. As for Portland State, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Eastern Washington hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.9 points per game. However, it's not like Portland State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Eastern Washington was able to grind out a solid victory over Portland State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, winning 90-77. Will Eastern Washington repeat their success, or does Portland State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Portland State is a 3-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.