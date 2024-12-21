Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Presbyterian Blue Hose

Current Records: Manhattan 5-5, Presbyterian 7-6

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Manhattan Jaspers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will compete for holiday cheer at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, Manhattan was able to grind out a solid victory over Wagner, taking the game 80-66.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Presbyterian, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They took their matchup on Wednesday with ease, bagging a 116-53 win over VA-Lynchburg. The Blue Hose have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 25 points or more this season.

Presbyterian was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VA-Lynchburg only posted five.

The victory got Manhattan back to even at 5-5. As for Presbyterian, their win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Manhattan has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Presbyterian struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.