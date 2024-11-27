Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Oklahoma 4-0, Providence 5-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Oklahoma has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Providence Friars at 5:00 p.m. ET at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Oklahoma is headed into the contest following a big win against East Texas A&M on Thursday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Oklahoma blew past East Texas A&M, posting an 84-56 victory. The Sooners have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 21 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oklahoma to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jeremiah Fears, who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus five assists and three steals. Glenn Taylor Jr. was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Providence came tearing into Tuesday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took their game with ease, bagging a 78-48 win over the Hornets. That 30 point margin sets a new team best for the Friars this season.

Providence's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Oswin Erhunmwunse led the charge by as he made all 6 shots he took racking up 13 points plus six rebounds. Erhunmwunse had some trouble finding his footing against Green Bay on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Christ Essandoko, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 12 rebounds.

Providence smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Oklahoma pushed their record up to 4-0 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Providence, their win bumped their record up to 5-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Oklahoma has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Oklahoma's way against Providence in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as Oklahoma made off with a 72-51 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oklahoma since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.