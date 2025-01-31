Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Fairfield 8-12, Quinnipiac 12-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Fairfield Stags are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at M&T Bank Arena. The Bobcats are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Last Saturday, Quinnipiac earned a 75-64 win over Rider.

Quinnipiac was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.2 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 16.2.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 87 points the game before, Fairfield faltered in their game on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 75-54 to Merrimack. The Stags were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 47-23.

Quinnipiac has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season. As for Fairfield, their loss dropped their record down to 8-12.

Going forward, Quinnipiac is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Quinnipiac came up short against Fairfield in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 85-81. Can Quinnipiac avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Quinnipiac is a big 11.5-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Quinnipiac has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.