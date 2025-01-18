Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Davidson 12-5, Rhode Island 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Rhode Island is heading back home. They and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Rams are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.8 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Rhode Island was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 81-77 to Loyola Chi.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Javonte Brown, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Davidson on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of La Salle by a score of 79-76. The Wildcats were up 36-19 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Like Davidson, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Reed Bailey led the charge by going 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Bailey's evening made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Durkin, who earned 20 points plus eight rebounds.

Rhode Island's defeat dropped their record down to 13-4. As for Davidson, they dropped their record down to 12-5 with the loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Rhode Island hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Rhode Island beat Davidson 79-74 in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. Does Rhode Island have another victory up their sleeve, or will Davidson turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.