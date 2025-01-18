Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Saint Louis 10-7, Richmond 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Saint Louis Billikens and the Richmond Spiders are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. The Billikens are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.5 points per game this season.

Saint Louis is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering VCU just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Tuesday. The game between them and the Rams wasn't particularly close, with Saint Louis falling 78-62. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Billikens in their matchups with the Rams: they've now lost six in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Robbie Avila, who posted 18 points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Saint Louis struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as VCU pulled down 22.

Meanwhile, Richmond's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 63-49 hit to the loss column at the hands of St. Bona.

Richmond's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jason Roche, who posted 12 points. The dominant performance also gave Roche a new career-high in field goal percentage (80%). Dusan Neskovic, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from downtown.

Saint Louis' loss dropped their record down to 10-7. As for Richmond, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Saint Louis has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Richmond, though, as they've only made 40.6% of their field goals this season. Given Saint Louis' sizable advantage in that area, Richmond will need to find a way to close that gap.

Saint Louis lost to Richmond on the road by a decisive 80-64 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Can Saint Louis avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Richmond.