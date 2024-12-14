Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Rider Broncs

Current Records: Stony Brook 2-7, Rider 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves are taking a road trip to face off against the Rider Broncs at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Seawolves and four for the Broncs.

Last Saturday, Stony Brook came up short against Air Force and fell 69-61. The over/under was set at 130.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by CJ Luster II, who had 27 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Norfolk State last Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. Less helpful for Stony Brook was Jared Frey's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Stony Brook smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Air Force only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Rider last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 72-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Quinnipiac.

Stony Brook's loss dropped their record down to 2-7. As for Rider, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

Stony Brook was able to grind out a solid victory over Rider in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 55-48. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stony Brook since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Stony Brook won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.